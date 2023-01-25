Game Creek Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 1.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

