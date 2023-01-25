Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Up 6.2%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.23. 175,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 165,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

