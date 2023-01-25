FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

