FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted by Analyst

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,033,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

