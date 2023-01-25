FY2023 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Increased by Analyst

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.57). The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.97) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELEV. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

