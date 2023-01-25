Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.10

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

