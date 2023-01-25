Fruits (FRTS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $463,515.45

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Fruits has a market cap of $6.34 million and $463,515.45 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00399641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.65 or 0.28051856 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00597241 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

