Frontier Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00400271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.28097867 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00596835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

