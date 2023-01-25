Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €30.00 ($32.61) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($59.73) to €46.10 ($50.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

