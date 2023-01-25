Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,603 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 48,606 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,759,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $256,300,000 after acquiring an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.