Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 16th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

