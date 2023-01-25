Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 16th

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.6 %
Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
