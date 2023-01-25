Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

