Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.