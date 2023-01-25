Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

