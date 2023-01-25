Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 46,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

