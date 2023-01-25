Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $590,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after acquiring an additional 679,991 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after acquiring an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

