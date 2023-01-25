Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $308.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.