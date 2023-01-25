Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of PFG opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

