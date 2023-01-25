Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,678 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

