Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NLOK stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

