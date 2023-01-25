Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

