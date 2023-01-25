Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.