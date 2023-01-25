Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $82.55

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.55, but opened at $78.13. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 225 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $636.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 4.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

