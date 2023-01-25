Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.88). 7,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 232,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.68.

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

