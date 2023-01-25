Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.78

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

LON:FSFL opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.55). The firm has a market cap of £718.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.97. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 121.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.19.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

