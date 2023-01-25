Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

