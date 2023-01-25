Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
FFC opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $20.70.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
