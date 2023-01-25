Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

PFO stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

