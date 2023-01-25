Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
PFO stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
