Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DFP opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

