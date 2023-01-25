Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:DFP opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
