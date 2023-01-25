Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fiverr International worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 156,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

