Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.02 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $193.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

