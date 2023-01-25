First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 165.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 500.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the period.

