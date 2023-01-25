First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
FPL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
