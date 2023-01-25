First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
FSD stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.60.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
