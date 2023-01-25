First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 15th

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FSD stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

