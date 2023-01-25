First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Boosted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

