First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

