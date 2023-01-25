First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.
Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
