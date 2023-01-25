First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

