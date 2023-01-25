First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
