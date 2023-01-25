First National Advisers LLC Purchases 878 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

