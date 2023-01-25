First National Advisers LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.82.

Paycom Software Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE PAYC traded down $20.59 on Wednesday, hitting $299.33. 78,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,496. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $330.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.