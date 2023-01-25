First National Advisers LLC Purchases 450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 273,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

