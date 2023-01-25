First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,347 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.73. 357,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $205.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

