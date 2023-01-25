First National Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $377.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $363.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

