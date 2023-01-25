First National Advisers LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $229.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average is $202.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.