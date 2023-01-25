First National Advisers LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 94,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

