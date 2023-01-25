First National Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 146,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,119. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

