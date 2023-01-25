First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 739,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,985. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

