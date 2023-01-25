First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,921. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $201.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

