First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FRMEP opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.