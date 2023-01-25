First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Horizon by 141.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

