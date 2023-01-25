First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 366,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,594. The company has a market capitalization of $876.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

